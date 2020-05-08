GMCH’s 5 No PG Hostel Declared as Containment Zone

The 5 No PG Hostel of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been declared as a containment zone. This was declared by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting the GMCH premises to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The hostel has been declared as the containment zone after a boarder of the hostel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Dr. Likithesh Dutta who hails from Karnataka is a PG student of GMCH and was in COVID-19 service in the hospital from May 2.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (M) district administration has also declared B. Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) as a containment zone after a family member of a worker died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

However, all the services in the hospital have been closed until May 10.