Goa: Police Busts Rave Party, Make Several Arrests

23 people were arrested by the Goa Police for taking part in a rave away amidst the COVID-19 situation in Goa on Saturday night.

The party, which saw the use of illegal drugs, took place in North Goa district, and was also attended by foreigners.

Drugs to the tune of more than Rupees 9 lakhs were seized by the Police from the party going on at a villa in Vagator village that falls under the jurisdiction of Anjuna Police, a PTI report stated.

Besides arresting many Indians, two foreigners – one woman from Russia and another from Czech Republic – were also apprehended. The foreign nationals were held under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly consuming a substance was banned on Indian shores.

Goa Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena tweeted in this regard, “Zero tolerance to #Drugs and Ensuring Public Safety #goapolice Crime Branch busted a late night party in Anjuna. 23 persons including 3 foreigners were arrested and narcotic drugs worth over ₹ 9 lac were seized.”