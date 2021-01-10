GoAir Terminates Pilot For Tweeting Against PM Modi

Mumbai-based airliner GoAir on Saturday terminated one of its pilots for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” the airline’s spokesperson said on Saturday.

The pilot, who was identified as Captain Miki Malik, called the Prime Minister “an idiot” in a tweet which he deleted following outrage.

“PM is an idiot. You can call me the same in return. It’s ok. I don’t matter. Bcoz I am not PM. But PM is an idiot. Period,” Captain Miki Malik reportedly tweeted.

The captain apologized and also locked his Twitter account soon after.

“I apologise for my tweets about PM, other offensive tweets which may have hurt sentiments of anyone associated. I convey that GoAir is not associated with any of my tweets directly or indirectly as they were personal views,” he tweeted.

GoAir sacked the pilot three days after citing its zero-tolerance policy on matters as such.

“GoAir has a zero-tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

“The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee,” he added.