Goalpara: 20 Cattle Seized, 4 Held By Police For Smuggling

Stolen cattle were seized while being smuggled along with four people who were detained in Lakhipur in Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday.

The incident reportedly took place at Jaleswar town in Lakhipur in the Goalpara district of Assam. Four people were held in connection with the incident for smuggling cattle illegally.

The four men detained have been identified as Amir Hamza, Bisha Mandal, Hasen Ali, and Yussub Ali. A total of 20 cattle were recovered from them by the police.

Notably, the Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill was recently passed in the Assam Legislative Assembly during the winter session.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated against cow slaughter and said that the government was trying to stop the smuggling of cattle to the districts alongside the Bangladesh border.

ALSO READ: Dihing Patkai: 4 Timber Smugglers Fire At Forest Officials