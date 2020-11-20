#GoBlue: Gandhi Mandap, Ropeway Terminal Turn Blue

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
The Gandhi Mandap, the Rope Way Terminal buildings on both South and North bank of Brahmaputra have turned blue on Friday evening (November 20) on the occasion of World Children’s Day.

The UNICEF and GMDA have come together to turn the Gandhi Mandap Blue as part of the campaign. The UNICEF also held a meeting with GMDA CEO Umandnada Doley, IAS, who is keen to join Guwahati with the rest of the Nation in celebrating the #GoBlue campaign.

Assam Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya along with GMDA CEO participated in the campaign at Gandhi Mandap at 5 pm today.

GANDHI MANDAP
ROPEWAY TERMINAL

The campaign has been launched to extend solidarity to the rights of children emphasizing the difficulties faced by the children during the coronavirus pandemic.

