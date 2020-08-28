Golaghat: Another person succumbs to COVID-19

Another person succumbed to COVID-19 in Golaghat on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Amal Pal (70). He died on the way to the hospital at 108 ambulance.

According to reports, Pal who was a resident of the Subhash colony in Golaghat was suffering from fever and cold for few days and on Thursday he complained of difficulty in breathing after which he was taken for Rapid Antigen Test at Golaghat Kushal Konwar civil hospital. His result came out positive in the test after which he was shifted to COVID hospital but he succumbed to the disease while on its way at 108 ambulance.

