Noted Linguist Golok Chandra Goswami will be cremated with state honours on Friday. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of Goswami and instructed the Chief Secretary to take necessary steps to perform the rituals with state honours.

Goswami passed away at his residence today at the age of 96.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of Goswami.

Chairman of Sadin-Pratidin group Jayanta Baruah also condoled the death of Goswami.