GoM discuss measures against COVID-19

To combat the challenge of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Government of India has scaled up the efforts. The Group of Ministers on Thursday evening discussed the ways and means to contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in New Delhi.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 PM, during which he is likely to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Group of Ministers meeting on #Covid19 underway at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/UqLQeMh6IL — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 19, 2020

On the other hand, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has gone up to 166 after 15 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country. The cases also include 25 foreign nationals. Out of the total positive cases, 14 people have been discharged after being cured of coronavirus, one migrated and four patients have died. Also, over 13.93 lakh passengers have been screened at various airports in the country so far.