Gosala in Maligaon Declared Containment Zone

The Kamrup (M) district administration has declared the Krishna Nagar, Gosala in Maligaon as Containment Zone after a person tested positive of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Circle Officer of Guwahati Revenue Circle ha ordered to seal the area with immediate effect.

Swapna Baruah, who owns a shop in the area was tested positive and she has been immediately shifted to the hospital on Thursday evening itself. Moreover, the health department has collected swabs of 30 people who came in contact with her.

The administration said that 366 people of 70 families will be under the containment zone.