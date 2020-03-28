Govt announces relief measures for Assam’s daily wage earners

By Pratidin Bureau
The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners of the State to issue gratuitous relief materials for 7 days to the daily wage earners like rickshaw pullers, labourers etc. living/stranded in the urban areas as per the norms of Assam Relief Manuals.

The daily meeting of State Level Task Force to review the status and action for management of COVID-19 was held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna today at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District has arranged selling of vegetables at 66 points of Guwahati city by Mobile vans. The Chief Secretary also directed to continue the process and increase the area of coverage if needed.

The Chief Secretary directed that the production units of Bread, biscuits, packaged water, rice mill, chirra mill, flour mills will continue production with minimum staff maintaining social distance.

