Govt. appoints 1128 employees under NHM

By Pratidin Bureau
113

The Health Department on Friday distributed engagement letters to 400 Surveillance workers and 728 Staff nurses under National Health Mission (NHM), Assam.

The ceremonial launch of the event was held in GMCH Auditorium on Friday. The Chief Guest of the event was Minister of Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing the occasion, Sarma described the various health schemes currently offered by the state Health department along with their success stories.

“Before the year 2025, most of the districts in Assam will have a medical college and every year two new government hospitals will be opened in each of the district headquarters. The government had decided to set up 19 cancer hospitals and construction of 9 hospitals is already underway”, Sarma said.

