Govt Bans 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG

The Ministry of Information & Technology on Wednesday banned 118 mobile applications including popular battle-royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The 118 mobile apps which were banned are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order”, said the Ministry in a statement, adding that the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

Earlier this year, 59 Chinese apps were banned and removed by the Government of India including the famous video sharing app, Tiktok.

The move comes amid rising bilateral tensions between India and China.

A total of 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the June 15 clash which is considered the worst violence in decades after 1962 Indo-China war.