Govt. forms Cabinet panel to Protect ‘Land Rights’

The State government has constituted a four-member Cabinet Sub-Committee which will make recommendations after examining issues related to the indigenous inhabitants in the tribal belts and blocks as well as the Gorkhas classified as “grazziers”.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee will have to file its report within three months. This Cabinet panel will be headed by Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. The other members of the panel are Tourism, WPT&BC Minister Chandan Brahma, Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, Panchayat, & Rural Development Naba Kumar Doley. The Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Dilip Das, is the Member Secretary of this Cabinet Sub-Committee.

The step has been initiated after the Assam government noticed that lands belonging to indigenous tribal people were being procured by non-tribal people through fraudulent means. Besides, there have been encroachments by people of suspected nationality in many protected land areas.