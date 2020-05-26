Govt has no plan to devastate Assam’s rainforests: Suklabaidya

At a time when the entire when there is a widespread sensation over the NBWL’s proposal to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land in Dehing Patkai, State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Tuesday visited Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF), which is a part of the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve.

During the visit, Suklabaidya said that the state government has committed to protect Assam’s environment and biodiversity.

Till date, the state government has no plan to devastate Assam’s rainforests, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal assured that no one should cast aspersions on state government’s sincerity to preserve the natural beauty, greenery, and natural resources of the state.

Sonowal directed Suklabaidya to visit Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary to take stock of the actual situation and the state government would take further steps in this regard based on Forest Minister’s report.

The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land. Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

The netizens of the state have started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”