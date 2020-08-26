“Govt Needs To Spend More, Not Lend More”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Wednesday took a dig at the BJP government over the state of economy of the country. He said that it needs to give money to the poor in order to restart the economy through consumption.

“RBI has now confirmed what I have been warning for months. Govt needs to spend more, not lend more,” said Gandhi.

His fresh attack on the government came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said that ‘demand in the economy will take quite some time to mend and that an assessment of aggregate demand during the year so far suggests that the shock to consumption is severe.’

Gandhi also added that “distractions” through media won’t help the poor or make the “economic disaster disappear”.

“Give money to the poor, not tax cuts to industrialists. Restart economy by consumption,” Gandhi said on twitter.

RBI in its latest report said that “deep-seats and wide ranging” reforms are needed to regain losses and return to the path of sustainable economic growth.