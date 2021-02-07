Govt: New Guidelines Soon On TRP, OTT Norms

Data and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar mentioned that the government will notify new guidelines soon over Television Rating Point (TRP) and Over The Top (OTT) digital content material.

Responding to a string of questions by Lok Sabha MPs on TRP manipulation and regulation of OTT content material, Javadekar said assurances given to the ministry by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to develop a self-regulatory mechanism for Over The Top (OTT) develop a self-regulatory mechanism for Over The Top (OTT) digital content “did not give adequate cognizance to content prohibited under law and there were issues of conflict of interest”.

He additionally mentioned the ministry held a number of consultations with OTT platforms and IAMAI following complaints.

On TRP manipulations, Javadekar mentioned whereas the BARC Disciplinary Council mentioned it took motion to keep up panel sanctity and filed 11 FIRs in opposition to those that manipulated samples, the ministry appointed a committee that made suggestions on measurement methodology, and structural adjustments within the composition of score businesses and audits, amongst different issues, The Times Of India reported.

“Existing guidelines have provisions like methodology for audience measurement, panel selection, viewing platform secrecy and privacy, data analysis, transparency and complaint redressal mechanism… essential for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system in India. Notwithstanding, based on the report of the committee headed by CEO, Prasar Bharati along with recommendations of TRAI, present guidelines are being analysed/evaluated vis-a-vis shortcomings, if any,” he mentioned.

The minister additionally mentioned authorities will notify new uplinking and downlinking guidelines for personal channels soon.

“Reference was received from Prasar Bharati regarding reception of some channels of private broadcasters on Set Top Boxes of DD Free Dish subscribers which were not part of channels downlinkable from that platform. “This state of affairs has arisen attributable to co-location of indicators and non-mandatory requirement for encryption of indicators of a Free-to-Air TV Channel,” he added.