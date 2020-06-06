Govt Schools Results satisfactory: Himanta

Like every year, this year too government institutions have outclassed private schools in the HSLC final examination-2020.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses satisfaction over this year’s HSLC result. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the Class 10 board exam results on Saturday, in which 64.80% students passed. The Assam Board declared the result on its official website Results.sebaonline.org.

“The result is encouraging for the government schools in the state” Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He congratulated the students and teachers, who gave this result with help of their dedication and hard work.

Taking to twitter, Sarma wrote “Heartiest congratulations to Class X students on your results. Those who may not have done well, don’t lose heart for success is sum of small efforts. Special compliments to parents and teachers for your patience & hard work. Wish you all a glorious future ahead”

In an another tweet, the Minister congratulated the Topper of HSLC exam 2020 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita who scored 595 out of 600 marks.

A total of 3,48,737 students had enrolled for the Class 10 examination, out of which 3,42,224 appeared. Among those who appeared, 1,60,794 are boys and 1,81,430 are girls.

A total of 2,21,756 students have passed the examination. The pass percentage for boys is 66.93%, while the pass percentage of girls is 62.91%.