Govt to identify and isolate COVID-19 positive Tabligh Jamaat workers

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shared details of foreign and Indian Tabhlig Jamaat (TJ) workers in India with all States, after COVID-19 positive cases among these workers surfaced in Telangana.

The action was taken with a view to identify, isolate and quarantine TJ workers who might be COVID-19 positive. Instructions were also issued by MHA to Chief Secretaries and DGsP of all States as well as CP, Delhi.

Meanwhile, TJ workers staying in the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, were also persuaded for medical screening by State authorities and Police. By March 29, nearly 162 TJ workers were medically screened and shifted to quarantine facilities. So far, 1339 Tabligh Jamaat workers have been shifted to Narela, Sultanpuri and Bakkarwala quarantine facilities as well as to LNJP, RGSS, GTB, DDU Hospitals and AllMS, Jhajjar. Rests of them are being currently medically screened for COVID-19 infections.

Usually, all the foreign nationals visiting India as a part of Tabligh team come on the strength of tourist visas. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on tourist visas. State Police would be examining categories of visas of all these foreign TJ workers and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions.

It may be mentioned here that approximately 824 foreign Tabligh Jamaat workers were in different parts of the country for missionary work till March 21. Besides, around 216 foreign nationals were staying in the Markaz. In addition, over 1500 Indian TJ workers were also staying in the Markaz while around 2100 Indian TJ workers were touring different parts of the country for missionary work. Since March 23, the lockdown has been strictly imposed by State authorities and police across Delhi including in and around Nizamuddin and Tabligh work came to a halt.