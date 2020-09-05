“Govt Took Care Of Economy”- BJP Prez JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the government took care of the economy by turning the tragedy into an opportunity. India took the bold and timely step of imposing a lockdown to save the lives of 1.3 billion people from Covid-19, he added.

During the party’s state executive committee, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi took the decisive action of imposing the lockdown in order to save the lives of the people while other countries were helpless in fighting the pandemic.

Nadda pressed on the fact that the lockdown was imposed well in time and also implemented effectively across the country as a weapon against the pandemic.

Modi government also addressed economic issues through several programmes such as the ‘Garib Kalyan Yojna’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he said.

Nadda’s comment came amid criticism by the opposition over the sharp decline in GDP.

The economy of the country suffered its worst slump in April-June with the GDP declining to -23.9 percent.