GP Singh Reviews Law & Order Situation at Assam-Mizoram Border

ADGP (Law & Order), GP Singh took stock of the situation in the Assam-Mizoram border row in Silchar. Accompanied by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, DIG Southern Range, Dilip Kumar Dey, and other officials, Singh reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of a bomb blast in a Bengali medium school located at Khulicherra area close to the border of Assam-Mizoram on October 22.

Singh, while visiting the site said that the explosion at the school was possibly in the handiwork of miscreants out to terrorise the local people.

Singh instructed to file a petition in the court under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During his visit to Khulicherra, Singh also discussed the matter with SP, Kolasib Pu Vanlafaka Ralte and other senior police officials of Kolasib district of Mizoram before reaching Lailapur of Assam from Mizoram’s Vairengte area.

