GPC election sees enthusiastic participation of candidates

There was enthusiastic participation of candidates and their supporters on the last day of filing of nomination papers today at Guwahati Press Club (GPC). It is indeed heartening to see so many journalists, both young and old, congregating in the Press Club campus in such huge numbers.

Accompanied by groups of supporters, candidates were seen queuing up to submit their nomination papers before the election committee.

Elections are being held for ten posts and all are likely to witness keen contests. Of the two posts of vice presidents and two assistant general secretaries, one in each of the posts is reserved for woman journalists. Polls are slated for March 12.