GPC Poll results announced

After 17 years of wait and night long counting, at the wee hours of Friday the results of Guwahati Press Club was announced and accordingly Mr Manoj Kr Nath(Niymiya Barta) and Mr Sanjaoy Ray(The Assam Tribune) will be the President and the general Secretary respectively.
Here is the full results
Treasurer: Nyan Pratim Kumar (Pratidin time)
Vice President: Dhaniram Kalia
Vice President (Reserved) : Mousimui Sharma
Assistant General Secretary: Manindra Deka (DY 365)
Assistant General Secretary: Manisha Kalita (Dy 365)
Organisational Secretary: Raju Baruah
Cultural Secretary: Pallavi Bora
Sports Secretary: Dhiraj Hazarika
The election to the GPC was held on March 12 after a gap of 17 years. 36 candidates have contested for 10 posts and out of the 816 voters, 763 voters cast their votes. The percentage of voter turnout was 93.54%.