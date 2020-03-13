GPC Poll results announced

By Pratidin Bureau
GPC Election
After 17 years of wait and night long counting, at the wee hours of Friday the results of Guwahati Press Club was announced and accordingly Mr Manoj Kr Nath(Niymiya Barta) and Mr Sanjaoy Ray(The Assam Tribune) will be the President and the general Secretary respectively.

Here is the full results

Treasurer: Nyan Pratim Kumar (Pratidin time)

Vice President: Dhaniram Kalia

Vice President (Reserved) : Mousimui Sharma

Assistant General Secretary: Manindra Deka (DY 365)

Assistant General Secretary: Manisha Kalita (Dy 365)

Organisational Secretary: Raju Baruah

Cultural Secretary: Pallavi Bora

Sports Secretary: Dhiraj Hazarika

The election to the GPC was held on March 12 after a gap of 17 years. 36 candidates have contested for 10 posts and out of the 816 voters, 763 voters cast their votes. The percentage of voter turnout was 93.54%.

