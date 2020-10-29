‘Green Delhi’ App Launched To Combat Pollution

In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in India’s capital city Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the “Green Delhi” mobile application on Thursday.

Through the ‘Green Delhi’ mobile app, users would be able to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. The mobile app is part of the Delhi government’s seven-point action plan to fight air pollution, announced by the chief minister on October 6.

The app will be carried out through a photo-based complaint lodge, and citizens will be able to inform about the burning of waste and industrial and dust pollution, the government said.

A stipulated time limit for redressal of complaints received and all concerned departments connected with the app will automatically reach them, it said.

If the complaint is not resolved in time, action will be taken against the concerned officials, it added.