Grenade recovered at Titabor

The Mariani Police on Thursday recovered a hand grenade from a business establishment in Titabor.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Mariani Police launched a search operation at the business establishment of two brothers – Ram Das and Bolo Das and recovered the hand grenade. The Mariani police detained Ram Das in connection with the recovery; however, Bolo Das has been absconding.

According to sources in the police department, both Ram Das and Bolo Das were involved in the illegal trading of Arunachali liquor.