Grenade recovered at Titabor

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Grenade recovered at Titabor
36

The Mariani Police on Thursday recovered a hand grenade from a business establishment in Titabor.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Mariani Police launched a search operation at the business establishment of two brothers – Ram Das and Bolo Das and recovered the hand grenade. The Mariani police detained Ram Das in connection with the recovery; however, Bolo Das has been absconding.

According to sources in the police department, both Ram Das and Bolo Das were involved in the illegal trading of Arunachali liquor.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Teachers’ Recruitment In Assam Colleges After 26 Years

National

Parliament Must Keep Criminals Away : SC

National

Maharashtra: Onion Prices Drops with Increased Arrivals

Regional

NRC is different from CAB : Shah

Regional

Khelo India: Preliminary action begins today

National

Nirbhaya: President rejects mercy plea of Akshay Thakur

Comments
Loading...