Greta Thunberg Supports Postponement of NEET-JEE

Greta Thunberg, the famous young climate activist of Sweden, supported the call of many Indian students for the postponement of NEET and JEE that are scheduled to be held in September.

In her tweet where she expressed her support, she also mentioned about the fact that millions in India were also affected by floods recently.

She also considers it unfair to conduct the examinations in the middle of the pandemic.

In her tweet, she wrote, “It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”

The call to defer the exams has found a new lease of life with such a famous activist supporting the cause.

The government, so far, has been quite adamant about conducting the examinations on time.

Even the SC had recently quashed a petition in relation to the deferment of the said exams. Just yesterday, it asked the government to bring the overseas NEET candidates via Vande Bharat flights to ensure that they sit for the exam.