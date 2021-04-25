Groom Tests COVID +ve, Kerala Couple Gets Married In Hospital

Amid the COVID-19 horror in the country, a couple from Kerala has tied the knots in a hospital after the groom tested positive for the virus.

According to a news agency, the wedding took place at Alappuzha Medical College and Hospital with the permission of the District Collector. For safety reasons, the bride wore a PPE kit instead of traditional clothes.

The rare occasion has offered a moment of calm amid the chaos that has gripped the nation.

On Sunday, Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The active caseload stood at 2,18,893.