Top StoriesNational

Groom Tests COVID +ve, Kerala Couple Gets Married In Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
127

Amid the COVID-19 horror in the country, a couple from Kerala has tied the knots in a hospital after the groom tested positive for the virus.

According to a news agency, the wedding took place at Alappuzha Medical College and Hospital with the permission of the District Collector. For safety reasons, the bride wore a PPE kit instead of traditional clothes.

The rare occasion has offered a moment of calm amid the chaos that has gripped the nation.

Related News

Padma Bhushan Pt Rajan Mishra Dies Of COVID Complications

Assam: 1,844 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths

All UG, PG Exams Postponed In Tripura

Umar Khalid Tests COVID +ve, Isolated In Tihar Jail

On Sunday, Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths. The active caseload stood at 2,18,893.

You might also like
Top Stories

Assamese Boy Performs US National Anthem In Democratic National Convention

National

Sushant Singh Case: NCB Detains Another Drug Peddler

National

Retd. SC judge to probe allegations of framing CJI

Regional

Mother’s DOB 1970, Son’s DOB 1972! Both ‘Govt. teacher’

Top Stories

GMCH closed for new patients, all Docs screened

Regional

Who is Gaurav Gogoi?: Himanta

Comments
Loading...