GST Not Applicable For All Artists: Jayanta Malla Baruah

“The GST is not applicable to all of the artists. The folk artists, who use to earn up to Rs. 20 lakhs per annum, have no necessity to pay any GST.” Addressing a press meet, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ATDC) President and BJP MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah had told on Saturday at the BJP head office in Guwahati.

He added, “The artists, who take amount up to Rs. 1.50 lakhs per program, also no need to pay the GST. These are the planned news of the media industries to mislead the public.”

Moreover, he said, “these kinds of notice have not set to the Bihu Organizing Committees yet. The notification of 2017, has clearly said that how many GST the artists have to pay. According to the notification, the artists, who earn more than Rs. 50 lakhs per annum, has been paying the GST. The media that have been spreading the fake news must have to seek pardon.”