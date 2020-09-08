Top StoriesRegional

GU: AASU Demands For Open Book Exam

By Pratidin Bureau
A delegation of AASU on Tuesday called on the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University demanding the conduct for an open book examination.

The students body delegation led by Dipak Kumar Nath President of the Students’ Association submitted a memorandum for conducting an open book examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students in both online and offline mode.

Besides, the students’ body demanded for the relaxation of curriculum as well.

Similar demands have been made for the conduct of law examination too, the memorandum said.

The university authorities have accepted the memorandum for consideration.

