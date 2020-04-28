GU: Degree exams from July, PG exams after August 15

Amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the Gauhati University authorities on Tuesday informed that the examination of degree 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester will be conducted in July and the examination for the post-graduation level will be held after August 15.

The authorities further informed that the admission for the degree level will be completed within July 15. The new educational year will begin on September 15.

On the other hand, they also informed that the examination for the B. Ed. courses will be held in the last week of July.

However, they maintained that the scheduled will be changed if the nationwide lockdown extends for more days.