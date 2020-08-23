GU Issues SOP For Conducting Exams

Gauhati University has announced the Standard Operating Procedure for conducting examinations in September this year.
The official statement issued by the Controller of Examinations on Saturday said, that in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, certain procedures have been developed and will have to be followed for conducting different examinations for the varsity and its affiliated Colleges and Institutes. The notification has been published with the approval of the Vice Chancellor.
The SOPs are as follows:
- Promotion of intermediate semester students will be considered on the basis of Internal Assessment marks and theory marks in the earlier semesters subject to the fact that they have completed the online submissions of examination forms.
- Final semester examinations will be conducted in blended mode maintaining COVID-19 protocol and the relevant SOP published by the UGC for the purpose. (Blended Mode: Assessment for 50% marks offline examination and remaining 50% as mentioned in point 4 below).
- The question papers(s) for offline examinations will cover the whole syllabus, but the students need to attempt questions for 50% marks only.
- The remaining 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of Internal Assessment.
- The Heads of respective Academic Departments, G.U. are requested to finalise the mode of action in relation to dissertation in consultation will Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University.