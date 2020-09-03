Top StoriesRegional

GU: Protests Continue Demanding Exams

By Pratidin Bureau
The final year B Ed. Students of Gauhati University once again protested today demanding that their exams be conducted soon.

Agitating in front of the Vice-Chancellor of GU, Dr. Pratap Jyoti Handique, they not only demanded conducting the examinations immediately, but also that the results be declared by the end of September itself.

It has been accused that although GU authorities had earlier notified about the exams being conducted on September 15, the students didn’t receive any time-table yet.

The protesting students also accused that due to the delay on GU’s part, they couldn’t apply for many jobs.   

