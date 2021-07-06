GU Withdraws Order On Suspending The Services Of Contractual Teachers

The Gauhati University’s Vice-Chancellor under Section 8-B (4) of the Gauhati University Act, 1947 has withdrawn the order which was previously issued to ‘suspend’ the services of Contractual Teachers & Staffs with immediate effect on Tuesday.

As per the latest order, a meeting has been scheduled with the Academic Council and Executive Council on 10th and 12th July respectively.

Earlier, on July 2, the governor of Assam passed an order directing the suspension of Contractual Teachers from Gauhati University.

With this sudden notification by the Gauhati University on the concerned issue, ruckus amongst the students took place as it disrupted the schedule of online classes for various semester classes.

The order from the Registrar of the Gauhati University stated that the decision has been taken given the ‘deadlock’ of the discontinuation of the contractual teachers, staff and representation of the stakeholder organisations and other association and organisations.

