Gujarat: 3 Siblings Rescued From Room After A Decade

In a bizarre incident, three siblings aged 30 to 42 years were rescued from a room in which they were locked up from nearly a decade in Gujarat’s Rajkot. An NGO named “Saathi Seva Group” along with their father were responsible for their rescue.

As per reports, the room had no access to sunlight and was reeking of human faeces with stale food and newspapers scattered around.

“The siblings, including brothers Amrish and Bhavesh and their sister Meghna, had locked themselves up in the room for nearly a decade, according to their father,” said Jalpa Patel, a member of the NGO.

“The siblings were in a dishevelled condition, with their hair and beards grown in long locks like those of mendicants. They were too feeble to properly stand up. Their condition was worse even than an Aghori tantrik,” he added.

According to their father, his children have been in such condition since the death of their mother nearly 10 years ago.

The members of the NGO brought out the trio and got them cleaned and shaved. They are planning to get the trio shifted to a place where they can better food and treatment.

Their father, who is a retired government employee, said his children are well educated.

“My eldest son Amrish, 42, was a practicing lawyer with BA, LLB degrees, while the younger daughter Meghna (39) is an MA in Psychology. My youngest son wis BA in Economics and also a promising cricket player,” he said.

“My wife started keeping ill in 1986. She died five-six years later, which affected my children deeply, following which they locked themselves up,” he said, adding that he would keep the food outside the door everyday.

No police complaint has been lodged in regards to the case.