Gujarat: 4 COVID Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out In Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
In a tragic incident, four patients of coronavirus died at Surat in Gujarat after a fire broke out at the city’s Ayush Hospital on Sunday night.

“A fire broke out at Ayush Hospital in Surat late last night. All the patients have been shifted to SMIMER hospital in Surat and four of them have died,” Dr Ashish Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat.

When the fire broke out, 10 COVID patients were under treatment on the fifth floor of the hospital, he said further.

