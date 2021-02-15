NationalTop Stories

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
22

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for coronavirus, said a hospital where the CM is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

Rupani fainted on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani’s sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He has mild symptoms, it added.

You might also like
Regional

Assam Government to fuse Directorate of Historical & Antiquarian Studies with…

Top Stories

Delhi Violence: Court allows Centre 4 weeks to reply on PIL

Top Stories

COVID: Landlords Asking Health Workers to Evict Houses

National

Manipur hosts 2nd Sate Ginger Festival

Sports

Saina beats Sindhu to claim National title

National

SC panel gives clean chit to CJI Gogoi

Comments
Loading...