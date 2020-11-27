Gujarat: Fire at COVID Hospital Claims 6

A massive fire broke out at a hospital in Rajkot city in Gujarat claiming six lives in the early hours of Friday. The fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Shivanand Hospital in Rajkot.

The COVID-19 designated hospital had 11 patients in the ICU at the time of the incident. While local authorities suspected that the fire started from the ICU, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Rajkot fire department has managed to control the blaze while all patients have been relocated to another hospital.

Initial inputs suggest that several patients suffered severe injuries during the fire at Rajkot’s Shivanand Hospital on Friday.