Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing Today In Murder Case

Dera Saccha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others who were convicted in a 2002 murder case are expected to receive their sentences today from a special CBI court. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in Haryana’s Panchkula prior to the sentencing.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others- Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh and Sabdil were convicted on October 8 in a 2002 murder case of Ranjit Singh, former manager of Ram Rahim. The prohibitory orders have been imposed keeping in mind the August 2017 violence when 36 people died after Ram Rahim was convicted in a rape case.

Ram Rahim is currently serving 20 years jail term in Rohtak Jail for raping two followers. He pleaded for mercy via video conferencing citing the works done by his sect like blood donation camps, eye check-up camps, tree plantation drives and assistance at various places during natural calamities. He also cited personal health issues like blood pressure, eye and kidney ailments in his plea.

Meanwhile, the CBI has opposed the plea and demanded maximum punishment under IPC Section 302. It stated that the accused was like a God for the victim against whom he committed the crime and that it was committed in a cold-blooded manner, without any provocation.

The CBI charge sheet mentions that the Dera chief believed that Ranjit Singh was involved in circulation of an anonymous letter detailing how women were sexually exploited by Ram Rahim and hatched a plan to kill him.

