Guwahati: 124 Persons Infected with COVID at Railway Station

Amid the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Assam, 124 people have been infected with the virus at Paltan Bazar Railway Station in Guwahati from January 1 to January 10.

According to reports, 23 tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours at the railway station. Out of the infected persons, most of them have been kept in home isolation.

The others who have mild symptoms have been shifted to Sarusajai COVID Care Centre.

It may be mentioned that the railway authorities along with the district administration arranged COVID test for the incoming passengers in Guwahati after the state witnessed increasing numbers of cases from the first day of the New Year.

It may be mentioned that Assam on Monday registered 2,198 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 6,867. The positivity rate now remains at 4.49 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 416 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while two deaths were registered from Sonitpur.

The new cases today were detected out of 48,964 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (760), Dibrugarh (142), Cachar (139), and Tinsukia (115).

