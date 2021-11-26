Guwahati: 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts The City

By Pratidin Bureau
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted the city in the early hours of Friday morning. The earthquake struck at around 5.15 am reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS, the nodal body that checks earthquake activity in the country, reported that an earthquake occurred at around 5.15 am and the tremors were of 6.1 magnitude with the epicenter about 73 km southeast of Thenzawl in Mizoram, at a depth of 12 km.

Tremors were felt as far away as in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam and in Bangladesh. Netizens from Indian and Bangladesh took to Twitter to report the jolts. User testimonies posted by EMSC described it as a “long shake” lasting about 30 seconds in most parts of Kolkata and Guwahati.

