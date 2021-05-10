Guwahati: 600 Scribes Vaccinated In Four Days

In a boost to safeguard frontline workers, the third phase of the vaccination drive is underway nationwide, and as many as 600 journalists between the age group of 18-44 have been inoculated since its launch on May 7.

The vaccination drive for journalists and media persons has been organised at Gauhati Press Club.

On Sunday, GPC’s general secretary Sanjoy Ray informed on Facebook that 600 journalists were vaccinated in last four days.

“Nearly 600 journalists vaccinated for COVID 19 in last 4 days at Gauhati Press Club ! The drive continues,” wrote Ray.

Further, the vaccination drive for the age group of 18 to 44 years has commenced for all across at least 244 centres in Assam.