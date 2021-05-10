Top Stories

Guwahati: 600 Scribes Vaccinated In Four Days

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Facebook/Sanjoy Ray
46

In a boost to safeguard frontline workers, the third phase of the vaccination drive is underway nationwide, and as many as 600 journalists between the age group of 18-44 have been inoculated since its launch on May 7.

The vaccination drive for journalists and media persons has been organised at Gauhati Press Club.

On Sunday, GPC’s general secretary Sanjoy Ray informed on Facebook that 600 journalists were vaccinated in last four days.

Related News

PM Modi Expresses Confidence In CM Sarma

Assam: 13 Ministers to Take Oath Along with Himanta Biswa…

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Kamakhya, Doul Govindo Ahead of…

Assam Hit By Two Minor Earthquakes In 10 Hours

“Nearly 600 journalists vaccinated for COVID 19 in last 4 days at Gauhati Press Club ! The drive continues,” wrote Ray.

Further, the vaccination drive for the age group of 18 to 44 years has commenced for all across at least 244 centres in Assam.

You might also like
National

Centre to Resolve Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute by 2021

National

Gold prices hit all time record high

Health

No COVID +ve Report Necessary for Hospitalization: Govt

Regional

Police seizes opium

Top Stories

Coronavirus# 28 Mizos spent 2 nights on hanging bridge

Regional

Batadrava celebrates 360-year-old festival, promoting cloth bag

Comments
Loading...