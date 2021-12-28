Guwahati: 95 licenses Cancelled So Far for Drunk Driving

In the operation against drunk driving in the city, the Guwahati traffic police have suspended licenses of 95 persons. Police said that these persons were hauled at checkpoints across the city.

All of their licenses were suspended and they have been fined Rs. 10,000 each, the Guwahati traffic police said.

During this latest drives against drunken driving, at least 295 persons have been booked by Guwahati Police in just a week.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Friday, the traffic police said that to ensure that no accidents take place during the New Year, the police will be on strict vigil to track down drunk drivers in the city.

Traffic police officials have said that they have taken a strategic plan to prevent accidents in the city and specifically during the New Year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the police department to ensure that no accidents take place during the New Year celebrations.

