Guwahati all set to host Ind-SL T20

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has completed all arrangements for hosting the first match of the three-match Paytm T20 International series between India and Sri Lanka at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara.

The match will start at 7 pm; the entry gates of the stadium will be opened at 4 pm.

The ACA is also arranging shuttle buses from different places in the city so that people can reach the stadium and leave after the match without facing any trouble.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said that already 27,000 tickets out of 39,400 have been sold out and as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team has arrived today, by tomorrow all the remaining tickets will be sold.

City Police Commissioner MP Gupta categorically mentioned that barring purse and mobile phones spectators will not be allowed to carry other objects.

Ranjan Bhuyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati said that they have planned out a traffic arrangement in order to regulate the traffic system in the Barsapara area. They will allow commercial vehicles through the area till 12 pm. Spectators can park their vehicles in specific allotted spots near the stadium and the traffic police will guide the people coming from different parts of the city. One side of the road near to the stadium will be kept for parking.