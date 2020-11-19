Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Artists Detained For Painting Akhil's Graffiti

While painting a graffiti of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi few artists were detained by Basistha Police in Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The graffiti was made on the walls of the flyover near Games Village.

Speculations are made that the graffiti was made by student artists from different colleges or varsities and represent Anga Art Collective.

The graffiti was created to protest for Akhil Gogoi’s release. Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 2019 for allegedly inciting violence during the Anti-CAB/CAA protests in Assam.

