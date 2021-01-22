Guwahati: ASPTA Gherao CM’S Residence

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Teachers protest
106

The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has staged a protest in Guwahati on Friday. The agitating teachers have also gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence at Kharghuli.

Hundreds of teachers also staged protest at Udayan Kristi in Lakhra claiming three allegations.

The teachers alleged that they have not been paid as per the 7th pay commission. Allegations have also been made against the state government that instead of Rs. 8700, they have been paid Rs. 6400.

Related News

Tinsukia: 20K Liters of Crude Oil Seized, FIR Lodged

India Vaccinates Nearly 10.5L Beneficiaries till Day 6

PM Modi Urges TU Graduates to take Inspiration from Past

Guwahati: COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Starts at MMCH

The teachers also claimed that the schools are being run without headmasters. The protestors also alleged that many teachers have also lost their ranks.

You might also like
Top Stories

COVID-19: Lakhimpur Posts 57 New Cases In a Day

Sports

Olympic qualifiers: Lovlina beats Anjali in trial

Sports

Basketball Challengers League Begins In Guwahati

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

National

‘AAP’ causing Aam Aadmi Party troubles?

National

“We will return with an absolute majority”: Modi

Comments
Loading...