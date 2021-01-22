Guwahati: ASPTA Gherao CM’S Residence

The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has staged a protest in Guwahati on Friday. The agitating teachers have also gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence at Kharghuli.

Hundreds of teachers also staged protest at Udayan Kristi in Lakhra claiming three allegations.

The teachers alleged that they have not been paid as per the 7th pay commission. Allegations have also been made against the state government that instead of Rs. 8700, they have been paid Rs. 6400.

The teachers also claimed that the schools are being run without headmasters. The protestors also alleged that many teachers have also lost their ranks.