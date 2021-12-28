Guwahati: Assam Book Fair to Begin from Dec 29

The Assam Book Fair is all set to begin from Wednesday (December 29) at Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari, Guwahati amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Publication Board of Assam has decided to merge the Guwahati Book Fair and Northeast Book Fair to one and named as ‘Assam Grontho Mela’ this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-day Assam Grontho Mela will be inaugurated at 3 pm tomorrow by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

This year, there will be more than 300 new books to be available in the book fair. At least 150 book stalls will participate in the Grontho Mela. The book fair will remain open for visitors from 11 am to 8 pm and the children will get free entry.

