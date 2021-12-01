GUWAHATI: Assam Book Fair to begin from December 29

Anindita Kalita

For nearly two consecutive years, book lovers have been missing the book fair as the fair could not be held because of violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019, and last year the novel coronavirus dashed hopes of all publishers, printers, and readers. However, this year the Publication Board Assam & All Assam Publishers & Book Sellers association will jointly organise the Assam Book Fair for the first time, namely ‘’Assam Grontho Mela” due to the current Covid- 19 situation. It will begin from 29th December 2021 to 9th January 2022 for twelve days at Assam Engineering Institute Playground, Chandmari. Dr. Noni Gopal Mahanta, Imran Ahmed, Baharul Islam Choudhury, Jagdish Mahanta Chaliha, and Pramod Kalita provided the details today at a Press Conference held in Assam Prakashan Parishad, Book publisher in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

Imran Ahmed told that though they wish to have two Book Fairs as it increases the sales and improves the business but due to covid, they came to this decision about having a joint book fair. He also informed that Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma supported the decision of having a combined book fair this time and that two separate book fairs will be conducted next year if the situation improves.

Secretary of the Board, Pramod Kalita informed that a 14 member association was formed to make decisions with two Executives and two Coordinators. Invitations to various national as well as international publication houses will be sent and currently, ten publishers from Bangladesh responded. The theme will be based on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and certain issues prevailing in society. The theme is not fully revealed yet and the process will start from today.

