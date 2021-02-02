Guwahati: Assam State BJP Inaugurates New Election Office

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new state election office was inaugurated at Guwahati’s Ganeshguri on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP’s in-charge Baijayant Panda, state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and organisational secretary Phanindranath Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to announce the same along with a few pictures of the inaugural puja that was conducted in the premises.

“Attended the inauguration of New Election Office of @BJP4Assam at Ganeshguri, Guwahati, along with HCM @sarbanandsonwal , National VP @PandaJay , State President @RanjeetkrDass & Org Secy @PhanindranathS3 today,” he tweeted.