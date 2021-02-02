Top StoriesRegional

Guwahati: Assam State BJP Inaugurates New Election Office

By Pratidin Bureau
49

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new state election office was inaugurated at Guwahati’s Ganeshguri on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP’s in-charge Baijayant Panda, state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and organisational secretary Phanindranath Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to announce the same along with a few pictures of the inaugural puja that was conducted in the premises.

Related News

UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Myanmar…

White House Condemns Vandalization Of Gandhi Statue

Sex Racket Busted In Hojai, 14 Teenage Girls Rescued

News Breakfast @6

“Attended the inauguration of New Election Office of @BJP4Assam at Ganeshguri, Guwahati, along with HCM @sarbanandsonwal , National VP @PandaJay , State President @RanjeetkrDass & Org Secy @PhanindranathS3 today,” he tweeted.

You might also like
Regional

Assam CS Orders Strict Enforcement of Mask-wearing

World

27 killed in Gunmen attack in Kabul

National

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi to Declare Country as Open Defecation-Free

Regional

COVID-19 Assam: Recovery Rate Improves to 86.8%

Regional

Police Constable allegedly molests girl in Bongaigaon

Regional

Ripun Bora quits as Assam Congress chief

Comments
Loading...