Guwahati: Car Gutted In Fire At Garage

A car was gutted in fire that broke out at a car garage in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidan on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the first floor of Mono Motors around 6.45 pm. An electric work-related failure during servicing of a car triggered the fire.

Fire brigade teams were present in the site to douse the flames.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.