Guwahati 'Drink & Hit' Case: Action Taken On Two Police Personnel

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati
In a recent development in the Guwahati drink and hit case, two Dispur police officials on Monday were closed to police reserve from immediate effect.

The departmental action was taken against the sub-inspector (UB) Sahir Ali of Dispur police traffic branch and sub-inspector (UB) Abha Rani Gogoi was due to negligence in writing an FIR with accuracy.

The decision came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a proper inquiry into the matter is being carried out.

On Friday, a wedding planner and former Femina Miss India finalist 2016, Rajkanya Baruah, ran over eight PWD workers with her speeding car in an inebriated condition in Guwahati in the wee hours of Saturday when the statewide night curfew was imposed in view of the Covid-19 situation.

While the injured labourers are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the accused was granted bail within 24 hours of the occurrence of the incident.

Further, the 29-year-old former model also took to Instagram dismissing the charges against her and said no case was registered against her for drunk driving.

