Guwahati: Drugs Seized in Maligaon, 3 Held

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Drugs Seized
94

The drug smuggling in the state is continued unabated and huge amounts of drugs are being seized by police on daily basis from different parts of the state by launching operations against it.

On Wednesday, the Jalukbari police in an operation seized huge amount of drugs from the city’s Maligaon area and arrested 3 drug peddlers. The drug peddlers have been identified as Arun Panwar, Joy Das, Santanu Dey.

 Police seized 29 drugs loaded container, 1 packet of drugs, 6 syringes, 5 mobile phones along with many objectionable documents.

Related News

Arunachal Reports 244 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

New Political Party of KMSS To Be Announced Tomorrow

GHC Issues Notices to 14 Respondents for Drilling in…

Wildlife Week Celebrated at Assam State Zoo

According to police, these three drug peddlers have been smuggling drugs in the city for many days. A case has also been registered against them at Jalukbari police station and police started the initial investigation against drug smuggling.

You might also like
National

AIADMK To Support CAB In Rajya Sabha

Regional

Unfair to jail someone on baseless allegations: Medha Patkar on Akhil

Top Stories

Guwahati gears up for IndvsSL T20i match

National

Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter with DRG

Regional

Mizoram becomes dry state again

National

Ashok Gehlot takes oath as Rajasthan CM

Comments
Loading...