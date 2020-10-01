Guwahati: Drugs Seized in Maligaon, 3 Held

The drug smuggling in the state is continued unabated and huge amounts of drugs are being seized by police on daily basis from different parts of the state by launching operations against it.

On Wednesday, the Jalukbari police in an operation seized huge amount of drugs from the city’s Maligaon area and arrested 3 drug peddlers. The drug peddlers have been identified as Arun Panwar, Joy Das, Santanu Dey.

Police seized 29 drugs loaded container, 1 packet of drugs, 6 syringes, 5 mobile phones along with many objectionable documents.

According to police, these three drug peddlers have been smuggling drugs in the city for many days. A case has also been registered against them at Jalukbari police station and police started the initial investigation against drug smuggling.